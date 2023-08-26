In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 60 ± 5 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less