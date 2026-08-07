In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs CT110 Comparison