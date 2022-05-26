In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs CT100 Comparison