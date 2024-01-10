In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less