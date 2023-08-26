In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the V48 has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less