In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Ampere Reo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo Elite vs Reo Comparison