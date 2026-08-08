In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Ampere Magnus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Reo Elite vs Magnus Comparison