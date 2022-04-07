|Continuous Power
|250 W
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 64
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @ 420 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|1200 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|55 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹43,490
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹43,490
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹934
|₹1,096