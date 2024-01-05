In 2024 Ampere Reo or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less