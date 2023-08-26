In 2024 Ampere Reo or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less