Ampere Reo vs Velev Motors VEV 01

In 2024 Ampere Reo or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Reo
Ampere Reo
LA
₹40,699*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VEV 01
Velev Motors VEV 01
STD
₹32,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge75-80 km/charge
Max Speed
95 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49032,500
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49032,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
934698

