In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at 31,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours.