Ampere Reo vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Ampere Reo or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Reo
Ampere Reo
LA
₹40,699*
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
55 km/charge-
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9341,244

