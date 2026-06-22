In 2026 Ampere Reo or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Reo vs Zest 110 Comparison