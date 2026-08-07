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HomeCompare BikesReo vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]

Ampere Reo vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]

In 2026 Ampere Reo or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
BrandAmpereTunwal
Price₹ 59,900₹ 49,990
Range70-80 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Reo
Ampere Reo
Li Plus
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]
48V LA
₹49,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Reo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km55-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33749,990
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90049,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,074

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