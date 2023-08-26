In 2024 Ampere Reo or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at 49,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less