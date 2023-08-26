In 2024 Ampere Reo or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less