In 2024 Ampere Reo or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less