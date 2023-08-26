In 2024 Ampere Reo or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less