In 2024 Ampere Reo or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less