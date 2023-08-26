Saved Articles

Ampere Reo vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2024 Ampere Reo or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Reo
Ampere Reo
LA
₹40,699*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm60 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1200 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49051,999
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49051,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9341,117

