Ampere Reo or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.