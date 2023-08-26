Saved Articles

Ampere Reo vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Ampere Reo or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Reo
Ampere Reo
LA
₹40,699*
*Last Recorded Price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49058,992
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49058,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9341,267

    Latest News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks 'Reown' name
    26 Aug 2023
    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV) bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Japan.
    Bus or train? Dual-mode vehicle that runs on wheels and tracks to debut in Japan
    25 Dec 2021
    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
