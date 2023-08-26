In 2024 Ampere Reo or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less