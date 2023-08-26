In 2024 Ampere Reo or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo
|Flion
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 40,699
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|55 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.