HT Auto

Ampere Reo vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Ampere Reo or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo Flion
BrandAmpereNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 40,699₹ 57,788
Range55 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Reo
Ampere Reo
LA
₹40,699*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
55 km/charge-
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm175 mm
Length
1730 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
87 kg86 kg
Height
1200 mm1120 mm
Width
660 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 27 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49061,191
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49057,788
RTO
00
Insurance
03,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9341,315

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name
    26 Aug 2023
    The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
    Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
    17 May 2024
    Ampere Electric claims that its new campaign will enhance the EV adoption in India.
    Ampere Electric announces launch of ‘Unlock Life’ campaign to boost EV adoption
    20 Oct 2020
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    View all
      News