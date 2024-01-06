In 2024 Ampere Reo or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less