In 2024 Ampere Reo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at 45,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less