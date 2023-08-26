In 2024 Ampere Reo or Hero Lectro Kinza 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Hero Lectro Kinza 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Kinza 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less