Ampere Reo or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Clix has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours.