In 2026 Ampere Reo or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs C6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo
|C6
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.