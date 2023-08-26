In 2024 Ampere Reo or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Soul Price starts at 52,861 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less