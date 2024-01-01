In 2024 Ampere Reo or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Gowel ZX Price starts at 44,456 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less