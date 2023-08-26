In 2024 Ampere Reo or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less