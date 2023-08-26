In 2024 Ampere Reo or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at 30,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Maven has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less