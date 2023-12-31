In 2024 Ampere Reo or Essel Energy GET 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Essel Energy GET 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at 37,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the GET 1 has a range of up to 30 - 40 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less