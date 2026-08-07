In 2026 Ampere Reo or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Reo vs EMX Comparison