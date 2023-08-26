In 2024 Ampere Reo or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less