In 2024 Ampere Reo or EeVe Wind choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or EeVe Wind choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Wind Price starts at 50,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Wind has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. EeVe offers the Wind in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less