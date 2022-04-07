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Ampere Reo vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2026 Ampere Reo or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo E1
BrandAmpereBounce Infinity
Price₹ 59,900₹ 55,000
Range70-80 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Reo
Ampere Reo
Li Plus
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Suspension View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1260 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
70 km70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2.2 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh1.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33758,447
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90055,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4373,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,256

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Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
Ampere Reo VYB features an LFP battery, 80 km range, 25 kmph top speed, and safety features including a color LCD, keyless start, and front disc brakes.
Ampere Reo VYB launched at 64,499, gets range of up to 80 km
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The Ampere Reo 80 is a low-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 25 kmph
Ampere Reo 80 low-speed e-scooter launched with 80 km range, priced at 59,900
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Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
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