Ampere Reo vs Bajaj CT110

In 2023 Ampere Reo or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Reo
Ampere Reo
LA
₹40,699*
*Last Recorded Price
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
55 km/charge-
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49067,217
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49058,061
RTO
03,483
Insurance
05,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9341,444

