Ampere Reo or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price). Reo engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Reo has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.