In 2026 Ampere Reo or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo vs CT110 Comparison