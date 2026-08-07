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Ampere Reo vs Bajaj CT110

In 2026 Ampere Reo or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo vs CT110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo Ct110
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 59,900₹ 67,284
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Reo
Ampere Reo
Li Plus
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1285 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33778,492
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90067,284
RTO
05,382
Insurance
3,4375,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,687

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