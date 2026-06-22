In 2026 Ampere Reo or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo vs CT100 Comparison