In 2024 Ampere Reo or Avon E Mate choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Avon E Mate Price starts at 39,259 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the E Mate has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.