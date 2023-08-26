Saved Articles

Ampere Reo vs Ampere V48

In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Reo
Ampere Reo
₹40,699*
V48
Ampere V48
₹34,899*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W250 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 64IP 64
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm16 Nm @ 420 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge45 - 50 km/charge
Max Speed
95 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49037,390
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49037,390
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
934803

    Latest News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name
    26 Aug 2023
    Ampere Electric claims that its new campaign will enhance the EV adoption in India.
    Ampere Electric announces launch of ‘Unlock Life’ campaign to boost EV adoption
    20 Oct 2020
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    Ampere Magnus 60 Black (left) and Ampere Rio Elite (right)
    Ampere Electric e-scooters updated with new features and equipment
    30 Sept 2020
