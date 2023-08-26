In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the V48 has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less