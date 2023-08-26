In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ampere Reo Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ampere Reo Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Reo Elite has a range of up to 60 ± 5 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less