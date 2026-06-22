In 2026 Ampere Reo or Ampere Magnus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Reo vs Magnus Comparison