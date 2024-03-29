In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Reo Li Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Fascino 125 Brand Ampere Yamaha Price ₹ 69,900 ₹ 80,100 Range 70 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -