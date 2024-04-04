HT Auto
Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Reo Li Plus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Urban club 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 69,900₹ 91,259
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,5001,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90094,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,6006,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5792,339

