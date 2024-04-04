In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Reo Li Plus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,900
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-