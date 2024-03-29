HT Auto
Ampere Reo Li Plus vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Reo Li Plus vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Raider
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 69,900₹ 95,219
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,5001,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90095,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
3,6006,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5792,351
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

