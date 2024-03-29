In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Reo Li Plus vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Avenis Brand Ampere Suzuki Price ₹ 69,900 ₹ 86,700 Range 70 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -