In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Reo Li Plus vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Buzz
|Brand
|Ampere
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 69,900
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.