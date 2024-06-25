HT Auto
Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Reo Li Plus vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Buzz
BrandAmpereStella Automobili
Price₹ 69,900₹ 95,000
Range70 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
1235 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,50099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6004,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5792,131

