In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Reo Li Plus vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Leo
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|70 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3 Hours