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Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Reo Li Plus vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Activa 125
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 69,990₹ 88,339
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh-
Engine Capacity-123.92 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Li Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1260 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
1235 mmFront: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km249.1 km
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
250 W8.42 PS
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable BatteryHonda RoadSync
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh12V 5Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,4271,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99088,339
RTO
07,067
Insurance
3,4376,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5782,188

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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