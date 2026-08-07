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HomeCompare BikesReo Li Plus vs Maestro Edge 125

Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Reo Li Plus vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Maestro edge 125
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 69,990₹ 70,700
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1261 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
1235 mmFront :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable BatteryXSens Technolog
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,42786,042
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99071,850
RTO
06,048
Insurance
3,4375,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5781,849

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